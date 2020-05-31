Left Menu
Development News Edition

200 special trains to run across country starting June 1

Ministry of Railways (MoR) after consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from June 1. Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on 200 trains from Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:10 IST
200 special trains to run across country starting June 1
At 9 am today, the total bookings of passengers were 25,82,671 for the Advance Reservation Period June 1-30.. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Railways (MoR) after consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from June 1. Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on 200 trains from Tuesday. As an important step in the graded restoration of passenger train services, Indian Railways will start 200 trains tomorrow in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run with effect from May 1 and Special AC trains (30) being run since May 12.

"These trains are on the pattern of regular trains. These are fully reserved trains having both AC and Non-AC classes. General (GS) coaches have reserved seats for sitting accommodation. There will be no unreserved coach," said the Indian Railways in a statement on Sunday. "Normal class-wise fare will be charged. Second seating (2S) fare for General seating (GS) shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers," the Indian Railways added.

At 9 am today, the total bookings of passengers were 25,82,671 for the Advance Reservation Period June 1-30. Online Booking of tickets for these trains is being done through the IRCTC website or through Mobile App. Indian Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and ticketing agents with effect from May 21.

Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/UT. Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers.

Zonal railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains and observe the safety, security, and hygiene protocols. All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo

China is using a tactical situation on the ground to its advantage and it has been making threats, like the one that is happening on its border with India, for a long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo, respondin...

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 20...

Black Lives Matter protests spread to UK

Thousands of people gathered across London on Sunday to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer in the US as the Black Lives Matter protests spread to the UK. Protesters held up signs saying Justice for Georg...

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020