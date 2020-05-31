200 special trains to run across country starting June 1

Ministry of Railways (MoR) after consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from June 1. Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on 200 trains from Tuesday. As an important step in the graded restoration of passenger train services, Indian Railways will start 200 trains tomorrow in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run with effect from May 1 and Special AC trains (30) being run since May 12.

"These trains are on the pattern of regular trains. These are fully reserved trains having both AC and Non-AC classes. General (GS) coaches have reserved seats for sitting accommodation. There will be no unreserved coach," said the Indian Railways in a statement on Sunday. "Normal class-wise fare will be charged. Second seating (2S) fare for General seating (GS) shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers," the Indian Railways added.

At 9 am today, the total bookings of passengers were 25,82,671 for the Advance Reservation Period June 1-30. Online Booking of tickets for these trains is being done through the IRCTC website or through Mobile App. Indian Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and ticketing agents with effect from May 21.

Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/UT. Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers.

Zonal railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains and observe the safety, security, and hygiene protocols. All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application. (ANI)