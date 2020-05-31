Over 4,600 arrested in Assam for violating lockdown norms, Rs 3.53 cr fines collected

Over 4,600 people were arrested during the four-phase lockdown in Assam for violating the restrictions and more than Rs 3.53 crore, have been collected as fines, police said on Sunday. In its daily report on the lockdown, Assam Police said that 2,679 cases have been registered for 3,208 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions on March 25.

Accordingly, 4,609 persons have been arrested for these cases across the state, it said. The police have also realized a total fine of Rs 3,53,09,550 from the arrested people for violating the norms of the lockdown.

This includes Rs 3.17 crore for violating vehicular rules, while Rs 14.66 lakh for not wearing masks in public places during this time. Besides, 30,256 vehicles of all types and 34 boats have been detained from various parts of the state during this period.

The Assam Police has also taken a proactive stand against fake news. Action is being taken against those spreading provocative content and rumours about COVID-19 on social media, it said. So far, 96 cases have been registered and 50 persons were arrested, the official release said.

To stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in the state, there are 46 effective containment zones at present across 16 districts, it added.