Ahmedabad COVID-19 count mounts by 299 to 12,180; 20 more die

The COVID-19 case count in Ahmedabad went up by 299 to 12,180 on Sunday while the death toll rose by 20 to 842, a Health department official said

A total of 601 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, the official said

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said that only shops selling essential items, nursing homes, and private practitioners are allowed to work in containment zones in the city between 7 am and 7 pm in line with the relaxations granted by the state government during the fifth phase of the lockdown.