Haryana follows Centre's guidelines, allows inter-state movement of people & goods

The Haryana government On Sunday decided to follow the Centre's guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and allow the interstate movement of people and goods. Following this decision the state will also lift restrictions on its border with the national capital, said officials. Chief Minister M L Khattar held a meeting with some of his senior ministers and officials on late Sunday evening and in line with the Central government's guidelines for the next phase of lockdown, termed as "Unlock 1.0", took a call on the Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines.

"It has been decided in the meeting that there will be no restrictions on interstate and interdistrict movement of people or goods," the government said in a statement after the meeting. Chief Minister Khattar had summoned the meeting in Chandigarh on Sunday evening in the wake of the Centre's fresh guidelines for the fifth phase of the coronavirus lockdown beginning June 1.