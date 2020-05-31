Cop abducted by militants rescued: Police

Cop abducted by militants rescued: PolicePTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 23:04 IST
A constable was rescued shortly after he was abducted by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said
Militants abducted Constable Shakeel Ahmad from near his residence at Thairan Kellar area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, a police official said
He said police immediately swung into action and rescued the abducted cop.
