After Khoda, Loni, Ghaziabad DM implements Sector Scheme in Vaishali

In view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Sunday said that Sector Scheme will be implemented in the area.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 00:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Sunday said that Sector Scheme will be implemented in the area. "Ghaziabad's Vaishali area till now has reported 31 COVID-19 cases, of which 14 cases were confirmed within five days. Hence, we are implementing the Sector Scheme in Vaishali with effect from June 1," said Pandey in an order.

As per the order, the people going for work to Delhi or Noida have been requested to stay there itself. "For special cases, the Incident Commander will make a decision," says the order. The DM has divided the Vaishali area into four sectors and two zones wherein every sector will have one magistrate, one police official and one paramedical team.

"A team from the Municipal Corporation has also been appointed in Vaishali. All staff have been appointed for round the clock duty," said the DM. He also said that the Incident Commander will be responsible for doorstep delivery of vegetables, milk, medicines and grocery in hotspot areas.

Earlier, the Sector Scheme was applied in Khoda region and Loni. "Wherever there will be an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Sector Scheme will be applied," added Pandey. (ANI)

