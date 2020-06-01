Left Menu
43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 01:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and directed officials that Rs 4 lakh be immediately provided to the each of the family of the deceased.

He also directed the relief work should be immediately undertaken, and also said that adequate treatment should be given to the injured persons. "The office of the Relief Commissioner has informed that 43 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the state, which took place on May 30," an official statement said. Eight deaths were reported from Unnao and five from Kannauj.

Officials said that two persons lost their lives, while six were injured in separate incidents of house collapse due to dust storm in Lucknow on Saturday. SHO of Lalauli police station Pradeep Kumar Yadav said, "On Saturday night dust storm hit Bahua area, in which a kutcha house collapsed over a 55-year-old man leading to his death." Another incident of house collapse occurred in Kusumbhi village leading to the death of a 60-year-old man.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department on Sunday warned that thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with squalls up to 50-60 kmph were very likely at isolated places over the state in the next 24 hours.

