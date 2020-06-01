Indore's COVID-19 count rises to 3539; death toll reaches 135

With 53 new COVID-19 cases being reported, the count in Indore reached 3,539 on Sunday, according to the District Health Department.

This includes 1,990 cured and discharged patients, 1,414 cases that are currently being treated, and 135 deaths due to the infection, according to the daily bulletin.

According to the Madhya Pradesh, Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 8,089 in the state on Sunday. Indore is the worst-affected district in the state by the infection. (ANI)