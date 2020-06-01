Railway Board Chairman writes to Maharashtra Chief Secy over running of special trains from June 1

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, requesting him to issue necessary instructions to the district administration to organise the compliance to the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) for running of special trains from June 1. In the letter, he has mentioned that a large number of passengers have already booked to travel by these trains, it would cause severe inconvenience to the passengers and may also lead to law and order issues at various stations if these trains are cancelled.

"Therefore, it would be desirable to continue operations of the trains, which have already been announced on May 20 and booking has started on May 21," the letter read. Western Railway also said that the Ministry of Railways and Maharashtra Government after discussions have reached a consensus on the issue of running of special trains from/to Maharashtra as per the schedule with effect from June 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Mahanagari Express, the first train among 200 special trains to start today, departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)