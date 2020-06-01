'Sector scheme' implemented in Ghaziabad's Vaishali area

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the district administration has implemented the 'sector scheme' in Vaishali from Monday till further orders, officials said. Till Sunday, 31 coronavirus were detected in the area and 14 of them were reported in the last five days.

Under the 'sector scheme', teams of police, magistrates and health department officials take over an area for strict surveillance, sampling and contact tracing while ensuring restriction on movement of residents. Four sector magistrates and two zonal magistrates have been deputed in the area along with their counterpart police officers, doctors and paramedical staff, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said. The number of containment zones in the district, adjoining Delhi, has risen to 72. Seven areas have been kept in buffer zones and 18 residential areas declared hotspots, the DM said.