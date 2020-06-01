Monsoon arrives in Kerala, heavy rain expected in coastal areas: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Deputy Director-General Anand Kumar Sharma on Monday said that the monsoon has arrived in Kerala today and added that the coastal areas up to south Gujarat will witness rain till June 4. "As forecast a few days earlier than monsoon is going to hit Kerala on June 1. The same has come true. Monsoon onset over Kerala has been declared today by the IMD. Its a good sign and it is raining," Sharma told ANI here.

He said that the low-pressure system, which had formed earlier, has concentrated into a depression and will further concentrate into a deep depression and cyclone in the next 24 hours. "As it moves northwards, along with coast, it will bring the moisture and rains to all the coastal areas up to south Gujarat and especially from June 2-4," Sharma said.

"Especially on June 3-4, heavy to very heavy rains and even extremely heavy rains at one or two places are possible in north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra Nagar and Haveli," he added. Sharma said that people in these areas will have to be extra careful in the coming days.

"In low lying areas, where water can get accumulated, people will have to be extra careful. In mountainous regions, especially the Western Ghats and landslide-prone areas, there are possibilities of landslides as well. So, people have to be a little careful in those areas," Sharma said.