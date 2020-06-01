Goa: Market closed, wholesale fish traders threaten strike

The Margao Wholesale Fish Markets Association has called for a strike from Tuesday on import of fish, which may bring about a shortage of the item in several parts of Goa, especially since inclement weather at sea has kept trawlers off over the past couple of days. Margao Wholesale Fish Markets Association president Maulana Ibrahim told reporters its members will go on strike from Tuesday as South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) was not allowing them to open the wholesale fish market in Margao.

The Margao wholesale fish market is the main centre where fish imported from various states arrives and then gets further distributed, he added. "This may adversely impact its availability in the state as local trawlers have already stayed away from fishing due to the current weather at sea. Despite permission from the district magistrate, the SGPDA, which owns the wholesale fish market premises, has refused nod to open it," he informed.

He also alleged some traders who started selling fish outside the marker were assaulted by police..