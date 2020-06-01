Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global experts endorse efforts to boost agroecological, natural farming in India

The gathered experts provided evidence from the latest studies, cutting-edge research, and science as well as practical experience from economics, finance and markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:30 IST
Global experts endorse efforts to boost agroecological, natural farming in India
Experts explained that well-nourished plants lead to well-nourished human beings. Image Credit: ANI

International experts in a convention organized on 29 May by NITI Aayog endorsed efforts to significantly boost agroecological and natural farming approaches in India.

Speaking to an audience of senior international and national experts and policymakers, Minister of Agriculture Shri Narendra Singh Tomar stated, "Natural farming is our indigenous system based on cow dung and urine, biomass, mulch and soil aeration [. .]. In the next five years, we intend to reach 20 lakh hectares in any form of organic farming, including natural farming, of which 12 lakh hectares are under BPKP [Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati Programme].'

He further noted that the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana launched in 2015 to promote organic farming among small and marginal farmers has in the last four years covered 7 lakh hectares and 8 lakh, farmers. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala have taken up natural farming on a large scale. Andhra Pradesh alone has brought 2 lakh hectares under natural farming under this scheme. He concluded by highlighting that the need of the hour, in light of the covid-19 pandemic, was to have 'food free from chemical fertilisers and pesticides', while not ignoring the need to feed and nourish the country.

Setting the scene for the online High-level Roundtable, the first of its kind in India, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar established a high bar for the transformation and renewal of agriculture in India when he asked whether agroecology and natural farming can 'avoid excessive and wasteful use of water, prevent farmer indebtedness, contribute to mitigating greenhouse gases while supporting farmer incomes and their ability to adapt to climate change'.

International experts from the US, UK, Netherlands, CGIAR, Australia, Germany, and of UN acknowledged India's pioneering leadership in the arena of agroecology—the science of applying ecology to agriculture for sustainable outcomes that are more resilient to climate shocks such as droughts or flooding and pest attacks but are still productive and support farmer's livelihoods—and especially natural farming, which is a form of agroecology. Natural farming avoids the use of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides while focusing on reviving the beneficial soil organisms that contribute to fertility and good nutrition of the plants. Experts explained that well-nourished plants lead to well-nourished human beings.

The gathered experts provided evidence from the latest studies, cutting-edge research, and science as well as practical experience from economics, finance and markets. The overwhelming conclusion was to support the Minister's conclusion that natural farming and other agroecological approaches, such as organic agriculture, have great promise for a renaissance of Indian agriculture so that farming is not just productive but truly regenerative and sustainable.

Experts concluded that it would be a mistake to view natural farming as a step backwards to the farming techniques of our forefathers, but rather, as the high-level panel of experts report on Agroecology to the Committee on Food Security of FAO so clearly demonstrated, it is based on the cutting-edge science of the future that recognises the need for systemic approaches to dealing with complex adaptive systems that are the basis of a healthy natural world. Working with nature, understanding how to do so will help us 'build back better' as one expert noted.

Others noted the huge interest, to the scale of hundreds of billions of dollars, in investing in natural farming and agroecology as they were systems of the future. Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member (Agriculture) of NITI Aayog, called for more research to ensure that natural farming could truly live up to its expectations. The need for innovation, science and technology was endorsed by experts who noted the importance of regenerating soils and building on biodiversity as two key elements, along with the use of natural inputs readily available to farmers in this knowledge-intensive approach.

Commenting on the presentations made by assembled experts, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof. K. Vijayraghavan remarked, 'We are running behind yields at the cost of diversity and nutrition. To protect our planet there is need for change in our attitude towards the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Technology can help in changing the way we farm and will enable the poorest of the poor to enhance their nutrition status and livelihoods.'

In his concluding remarks, Dr Rajiv Kumar emphasized that agroecology is the only option to save the planet and is in line with Indian traditions said, '[. .] it is not man vs nature, but the man in nature or man with nature. Humans need to realize their responsibility in protecting other species and nature. We need knowledge-intensive agriculture and the metrics need to be redefined where production is not the only criterion for good performance. It has to include the entire landscape and the positive and negative externalities that are generated by alternative forms of agriculture practices.'

Participants & Programme: Notable participants, other than Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, included the host, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar; Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. K. Vijayraghavan; Mr Satya S. Tripathi, UN Assistant Secretary-General; Mr Pavan Sukhdev, President of WWF International; Mr Alexander Mueller, Managing Director of TMG: Think Tank for Sustainability; Dr Ramesh Chand, Member NITI Aayog; as well as a host of very senior officials from the GoI and state governments, leading experts, researchers, specialists and thought leaders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, state tally up to 1384

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,384, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,192, as per the ...

Odisha announces weekend shutdown for one month in 11 districts

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and reports suggesting that outbreak might peak in June, Odisha on Monday announced weekend shutdown for the month in 11 districts of the state, anticipating that people might venture out in large numbers as t...

India, Australia relations will 'scale greater heights' with virtual summit: Envoy

India-Australia relations will scale greater heights with the virtual summit later this week, said Australian High Commissioner Barry OFarrell on Monday India and Australia relations will scale greater heights after the summit-level meeting...

Maha lockdown: 1.21 lakh cases filed, over 23,000 people held

Police have registered 1.21 lakh cases and arrested more than 23,000 people across Maharashtra for various violations amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday. He said a penalty of Rs 6.11 cror...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020