Four trains to ferry migrant workers form J-K to Chhattisgarh, MP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:18 IST
Four trains with migrant workers are scheduled to leave for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in the next two days from the Katra railway station in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Monday. Over 30,500 migrant workers have been sent back to their home states and union territories in specially arranged 19 Shramik Trains between May 19 and 28, he said.

On June 2, two trains will depart for Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. The first train would leave at 1 pm and would pass through Delhi-Katni-Shahdol-Anuppur halting at Bilaspur and Champa, while the second train will leave at 5 pm and would pass through Delhi-Bhopal-Nagpur halting at Raipur, Bhatapur, Bilaspur and Champa, the spokesman said. On June 3, he said, the first train would depart at 1 pm for Raigarh in Chattisgarh and would pass through Delhi-Katni- Shahdol-Anuppur halting at Bilaspur and Champa, while the second train will leave at 5 pm for Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh and would pass through Gwalior-Sagar-Anuppur halting at Gwalior and Sagar.

The spokesman said only those migrant workers would be allowed to move towards the Katra railway station who are registered with the Labour Department or with the district administration of the district concerned. The SOP also lays down that no migrant worker, who has not been medically screened before he boarded the bus from the respective district, would be allowed to move towards the railway station, the spokesman said.

He appealed to all those migrant workers who have not registered themselves till date to register on the already notified weblink and wait for their turn. "Migrant workers will also be facilitated by the field staff of the Labour Department for registration. Those migrant workers who have already registered on the web portal need not to register and wait for their turn. They must avoid leaving for the station by walking on the highways," the spokesman said.

He said the government has set up help desks in all the districts for the assistance of migrant workers..

