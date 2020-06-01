Karnataka govt plans to erect 120-feet Vivekananda statue near Bengaluru
Karnataka government on Monday announced its decision to erect a 120-feet statue of Vivekananda near Muthyalaya Maduvi waterfall on the lines of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:41 IST
Karnataka government on Monday announced its decision to erect a 120-feet statue of Vivekananda near Muthyalaya Maduvi waterfall on the lines of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Karnataka Housing Department Minister V Somanna said: "The idea is inspired by the basic element of the Sardar Patel statue situated on a water body in Gujarat. The statue will be constructed in a three-acre plot near Muthyalaya Maduvi waterfall, which is around 10 km away from Bannerghatta National Park."
The state government will come up with proper planning and detailed explanation on the project within 15 days, the minister said.
The 'Statue of Unity', the world's tallest statue, is a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy prime minister.The statue was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. (ANI)
