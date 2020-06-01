Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon keeps its date with Kerala; North India likely to receive above normal rainfall

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:49 IST
Monsoon keeps its date with Kerala; North India likely to receive above normal rainfall

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Monday on its normal onset date, marking the commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. North India is likely to get "above normal" rainfall, while central India and the southern peninsula will receive "normal" rainfall. However, east and northeast India are likely to receive less rainfall than other parts of the country, according to the IMD.

"The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala," IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra declared as widespread rainfall occurred in the southern state during the past two days. The country receives 75 per cent of its rainfall from the southwest monsoon during June to September. It is not only crucial for farming in the country, but also for replenishing the reservoirs, and more importantly to the economy which is still largely dependent on agriculture.

Overall, the country will receive normal precipitation with a Long Period Average of 102 per cent with an error margin of plus or minus 4 per cent, M Rajeevan, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said at a media briefing on the second long range forecast for the 2020 southwest monsoon rainfall. In its first long range forecast for monsoon 2020 released in April, the IMD had said the rainfall will be 100 per cent of the LPA.

There is 41 per cent possibility that the country will receive "normal" rainfall and just five per cent possibility of "deficient" rainfall, Rajeevan added. The monthly rainfall over the country as whole is likely to be 103 per cent of its LPA during July and 97 per cent of LPA during August with a model error of plus or minus 9 per cent.

The LPA for the period 1961-2010 is 88 centimetres. LPA between 90-96 per cent is considered as "normal" rainfall. It is considered as "above normal" if the rainfall range is between 104-110 per cent; "excess" if it crosses 110 per cent and "deficient" if it is below 90 per cent. The IMD has four meteorological subdivisions northwest India, central India, southern peninsula and east and northeast India.

The northwest India subdivision comprising states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi and Chandigarh will receive 107 per cent of the rainfall with an error margin of plus or minus 8 per cent. This falls under the "above normal" category. The central India subdivision will receive 103 per cent of the LPA, which borders the normal and above normal parameter. The central India subdivision covers states of Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The southern peninsula is likely to receive 103 per cent of the LPA. The southern peninsula subdivision consists of Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, the east and northeast subdivision will receive 96 per cent of the rainfall which borders the normal and below normal category. This subdivision covers all the northeastern states besides West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

"Currently, ENSO (El Nino) neutral conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific and neutral IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean. "Global models indicate cool ENSO conditions are likely to prevail during the monsoon season with some possibility of development of weak La Nina conditions in the later part of the monsoon season," the IMD said.

La Nina is associated with cooling of Pacific waters and is believed to have a positive impact on the Indian monsoon. Indian Ocean Dipole is associated with heating (negative IOD) and cooling (positive IOD) of the Indian Ocean waters. Private forecaster Skymet Weather had on May 30 declared the arrival of monsoon, but the IMD had differed, saying the conditions were not ripe.

According to the IMD, there are three major conditions to declare the onset of monsoon. The first is, if, after May 10, 60 per cent of the 14 weather stations -- Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore -- report rainfall of 2.5 millimetres or more for two consecutive days, the onset over Kerala will be declared on the second day.

The second is the depth of westerlies should be maintained up to 600 hectopascals (hPa) and the third is the Outwave Longwave Radiation should be below 200 watt per square metre (wm-2). Mohapatra said more than 70 per cent of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations for monsoon onset over Kerala have reported rainfall during last 48 hours.

"Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels (wind speed upto 20 knots) and deepened up to 4.5 kilometres over the south Arabian Sea and there is persistent convection (cloudiness indicated by Outgoing Longwave Radiation values and 200 Wm-2) from satellite imagery and coastal Doppler Weather Radars from May 27 onwards," he said. "As the conditions have been met, we have declared arrival of monsoon over Kerala," Mohapatra added.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Special MP-MLA court denies bail to UP Cong chief

A special MP-MLA court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Kumar Lallu, arrested on charges of alleged forgery of documents of buses arranged by his party for ferrying stranded migrant labourers during the ...

Mumbai COVID-19 case count up by 1,413 to 40,887; fatalities rise by 40 to 1,319: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai COVID-19 case count up by 1,413 to 40,887 fatalities rise by 40 to 1,319 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation....

Prepare plan for restarting sick industries: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to prepare a plan to make sick industrial units functionalThe CM has asked for an action plan for starting the industries that have been shut down in the state so tha...

UPDATE 10-Trump backpedals after 'shooting' threat to Minneapolis protesters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday tried to walk back a Twitter threat to respond with deadly force to three days of violent protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of an unarmed black man.After his online comment that when the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020