PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:03 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:48 p.m.

Junior engineer of North Delhi Municipal Corporation dies of COVID-19: Official. 5:41 p.m.

Chennai returnee becomes Arunachal Pradesh's fifth COVID-19 patient. 5:25 p.m.

2 more die of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, toll rises to 30. 5:20 p.m.

Odisha announces weekend shutdown for one month in 11 districts. 4:35 p.m.

Primary schools open in UK's 'cautious' COVID-19 unlocking. 4:20 p.m.

One COVID-19 patient dies in Uttarakhand as infection tally rises to 929. 4:13 p.m. COVID-19 to shave USD 25 billion off from the top 100 domestic brands' value: Report.

3:18 p.m. Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive.

3:11 p.m. People happy, buses back on roads in Tamil Nadu after more than two months. 2:52 p.m.

Amid lockdown, Kerala government boat ferries lone passenger - a girl - to enable her to take the exam. 2:15 p.m.

Seven new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, the total reaches 78 2:07 p.m. 45 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally 1384 1:42 p.m.

105 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; tally goes up to 3,674. 1:30 p.m.

Four fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry, tally rises to 49. 1:28 p.m.

Barbershops, salons to open in Delhi, spas to remain shut: Arvind Kejriwal. 1:23 p.m.

Community transmission of coronavirus infection well-established: experts. 12:44 p.m.

Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week announces CM Arvind Kejriwal. 12:28 p.m.

Odisha reports the highest single-day spike of 156 cases. 12:19 p.m.

22 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam; total cases rise to 1,361. 12:14 p.m.

Over 100 Kerala doctors, nurses to help Mumbai fight COVID-19. 11:53 a.m.

Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 198. 11:20 a.m.

Indian manufacturing output falls further in May, the rate of job cuts accelerates Survey. 11:15 a.m.

A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research tests positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitized. 10:57 a.m.

Delhi airport sets up a dedicated area to sanitize cabs before pick up 10:08 a.m. Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies due to coronavirus.

9:31 a.m. India registers the biggest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases; total tally rises to 1,90,535, death toll climbs to 5,394: Health ministry.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

