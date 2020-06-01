Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:48 p.m.

Junior engineer of North Delhi Municipal Corporation dies of COVID-19: Official. 5:41 p.m.

Chennai returnee becomes Arunachal Pradesh's fifth COVID-19 patient. 5:25 p.m.

2 more die of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, toll rises to 30. 5:20 p.m.

Odisha announces weekend shutdown for one month in 11 districts. 4:35 p.m.

Primary schools open in UK's 'cautious' COVID-19 unlocking. 4:20 p.m.

One COVID-19 patient dies in Uttarakhand as infection tally rises to 929. 4:13 p.m. COVID-19 to shave USD 25 billion off from the top 100 domestic brands' value: Report.

3:18 p.m. Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive.

3:11 p.m. People happy, buses back on roads in Tamil Nadu after more than two months. 2:52 p.m.

Amid lockdown, Kerala government boat ferries lone passenger - a girl - to enable her to take the exam. 2:15 p.m.

Seven new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, the total reaches 78 2:07 p.m. 45 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally 1384 1:42 p.m.

105 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; tally goes up to 3,674. 1:30 p.m.

Four fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry, tally rises to 49. 1:28 p.m.

Barbershops, salons to open in Delhi, spas to remain shut: Arvind Kejriwal. 1:23 p.m.

Community transmission of coronavirus infection well-established: experts. 12:44 p.m.

Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week announces CM Arvind Kejriwal. 12:28 p.m.

Odisha reports the highest single-day spike of 156 cases. 12:19 p.m.

22 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam; total cases rise to 1,361. 12:14 p.m.

Over 100 Kerala doctors, nurses to help Mumbai fight COVID-19. 11:53 a.m.

Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 198. 11:20 a.m.

Indian manufacturing output falls further in May, the rate of job cuts accelerates Survey. 11:15 a.m.

A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research tests positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitized. 10:57 a.m.

Delhi airport sets up a dedicated area to sanitize cabs before pick up 10:08 a.m. Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies due to coronavirus.

9:31 a.m. India registers the biggest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases; total tally rises to 1,90,535, death toll climbs to 5,394: Health ministry.