Storm: Palghar fishermen advised not to venture into the sea

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:41 IST
Fishermen in Palghar have beenadvised not to venture into the sea for the next few days as acyclonic storm is expected to reach the coast of Maharashtraby June 4, District Collector Kailas Shinde said on Monday

Addressing a press conference here, Shinde quoted theadvisory of the Indian Meteorological Department and askedfishing boats out at sea return to the shore immediately

He said people could contact the district control roomon 02525-297474 and 02525-252020 as well as district disastermanagement officer Vivekananda Kadam on 8329439902 in case ofany emergency.

