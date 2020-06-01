Farmer run over by goods train in UP's Fatehpur

Farmer run over by goods train in UP's FatehpurPTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:14 IST
A 58-year-old farmer was run over by a goods train in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district on Monday, police said
Tej Bahadur Singh was going to his agricultural field and the train hit him near Mahaur village while he was crossing the tracks, said Kalyanpur SI Devidayal Verma
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the sub-inspector said.
