ECoR transported 5,413 tonnes of essential items in May

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday said it has transported 5,413 tonnes of essential items by parcel trains in May. The ECoR has earned Rs 2.18 crore during the lockdown period in May, it said in a statement here.

Steps were taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to different parts of the country amid the lockdown, it said. The essential commodities included food grains, fruits and vegetables, milk products, edible oil, sugar and salt, medical equipment and medicines, PPE kits and other grocery items, the statement said.

Coal, fertilizer and petroleum products were also transported to various destinations, it said. In April, ECoR had transported around 789 tonnes of parcel to various parts of the country and earned Rs 29 lakh, the statement said.

In May, it had transported 1.88 lakh parcel packets weighing 3,374 tonnes, it said. Steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the on- duty staff, including distribution of masks, hand-sanitiser and PPE, the statement added.