Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Pak terrorists killed as Army foils major infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:16 IST
Three Pak terrorists killed as Army foils major infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists were killed as the Army scuttled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Monday. The Pakistani terrorists made the abortive attempt to sneak into the Kalal area of Nowshera from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 28 but were killed in the subsequent counter-infiltration operation, the officials said.

They said bodies of all the three terrorists were found by the search parties Monday morning but could not be retrieved due to close proximity of the enemy posts and the lurking threat of firing during any attempt to recover them. However, a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles with 13 filled magazines, a US-make M-16A2 rifle with six filled magazines, a 9-MM Chinese pistol, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) with six grenades, five hand grenades, and two knives, was recovered during the operation, the officials said.

In addition, they said, a large quantity of food items, medicines, and Rs 17,000 in Indian currency was recovered from the rucksacks which were found left abandoned by the terrorists while trying to flee back in the face of the heavy firing by the Indian Army. The area is still under domination and operations are in progress, the officials said.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationals players pledge compensation for team's minor leaguers

Facing additional paycuts, players in the Washington Nationals farm system are set to receive an unexpected boost. The Washington Post reported the Nationals planned to reduce pay for minor league players to 300 per week.Veteran reliever Se...

WHO seeks good ties with U.S. despite Trump's exit move

World Health Organization WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised on Monday the United States immense contribution to global health and urged a continuation of good ties despite President Donald Trumps move to quit the U.N. body.Trump s...

6 drug suppliers arrested in Punjab, heroin worth Rs 18 cr seized

SAS Nagar Police on Monday said that it arrested six drug suppliers and seized heroin worth Rs 18 crore. In a press statement, the police said that the accused drug suppliers have been identified as Anjul Sodhi, a resident of Sirsa in Harya...

Sterling rises to four-week high against weaker dollar

The pound rose to a four-week high against the dollar on Monday, comfortably above the 1.24 mark, as a risk-on mood in global markets prompted by hopes for an economic recovery caused the safe-haven dollar to weaken.Global risk appetite too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020