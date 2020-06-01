Left Menu
Sadar Bazar traders seek Delhi govt's permission to reopen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:47 IST
The traders of Sadar Bazar, one of the largest wholesale market of household items in the country, have sought permission from the Delhi government to reopen after remaining shut for over two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Associations in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the the government's permission to reopen shops.

"Around 4,000 shops of Sadar Bazar have remained totally closed as whole of the area under Sadar Bazar police station, commercial and residential, has been included in containment zone," the Federation said. "We would like to bring this fact to your kind attention that more than 70 per cent of Sadar Bazar is purely commercial and there is not a single case of coronavirus and no residential premises are located there," it said.

The traders demanded segregating the residential areas of Sadar Bazar where coronavirus cases have been found and asked for its sealing while allowing shops to open in commercial areas. They further said Sadar Bazar traders were loosing business and customers to other markets around it, that were opening after certain relaxations were given.

