Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Recovery rate in India improves to 48.19 pc

Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the Central government is taking several steps along with States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:52 IST
Combating COVID-19: Recovery rate in India improves to 48.19 pc
"Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,00,180 samples were tested yesterday," said the Health Ministry.. Image Credit: ANI

Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the Central government is taking several steps along with States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The Ministry said that these are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, adding that a total of 4,835 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured corona patients has reached 91,818.

"During the last 24 hours, 4,835 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far a total of 91,818 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate on May 18 was 38.29 per cent. On May 3, it was 26.59 per cent. On April 15, it was 11.42 per cent," said the Ministry in a release. The Ministry pointed out that the case fatality rate is 2.83 per cent.

"Presently there are 93,322 active cases in the country which are under active medical supervision. The case fatality rate is 2.83 per cent." According to the Ministry, on May 18, the case fatality rate was 3.15 per cent. On May 3, it was 3.25 per cent. On April 15, it was 3.30 per cent. A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases.

"Two specific trends are thus noticed, while the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, case fatality is going down on the other," added the Ministry. Further, the Ministry stated that the testing capacity has increased in the country through 472 government and 204 private laboratories -- total 676 laboratories.

"Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,00,180 samples were tested yesterday," said the Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kharge accuses govt of creating man-made calamity amid COVID- 19

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at the union government, accusing it of creating a man-made calamity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding it responsible for the deaths of many migrants. What have you to say for a...

Shramik Spl to take 1,600 migrants from MP to WB

Nearly 1,600 migrant labourerswill return to their native West Bengal on a Shramik Specialfrom Indore at 1pm on Tuesday, an official saidIt will halt at Bairagarh in Bhopal and passengerswill be taken to Durgapur and Bardhaman in WB, Wester...

Temperatures settle below normal after weekend showers in Delhi

The mercury in the national capital settled at several notches below normal on Monday, following light to moderate rains over the weekend, the weather department said here. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures f...

Nationals players pledge compensation for team's minor leaguers

Facing additional paycuts, players in the Washington Nationals farm system are set to receive an unexpected boost. The Washington Post reported the Nationals planned to reduce pay for minor league players to 300 per week.Veteran reliever Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020