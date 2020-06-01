Defence, CAPF personnel exempted from RTPCR testing, administrative quarantine in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday exempted the defence and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel returning to join their duties from the compulsory 100 per cent RTPCR testing and administrative quarantine. According to an official order, Chief Secretary and Chairperson State Executive Committee B V R Subrahmanyam said these personnel would be allowed to proceed to the institutional quarantine of their respective units or formations for necessary quarantine as per their internal procedures.

"The personnel of defence and CAPF returning to duty are exempted from compulsory 100 percent RTPCR testing and administrative or institutional quarantine in any facility authorised by the government of Jammu and Kashmir," the order read. Meanwhile, an official release said all returnees coming from outside to the Union Territory of J and K, whether by road, rail or air, would have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 test following which they will be under administrative quarantine for 14 days.

"If the test result is negative, they will be released for home quarantine and if the test result comes positive, they will be sent to a COVID hospital for recovery and treatment," it said. However, the release said besides the defence and CAPF personnel certain categories of incoming passengers are also exempted from the mandatory administrative quarantine of 14 days.

"They would be sampled on arrival for RTPCR testing and sent to home quarantine for 14 days. If the test results are positive, they will be brought to a COVID hospital for recovery and treatment," it said. These exempted categories include pregnant women in last trimester with doctor's certificate of pregnancy, cancer patients on chemotherapy, chronically ill patients discharged from a hospital after a surgical procedure, dialysis patients with doctor's certificate of being on dialysis, mothers with infants below one year, children below the age of 10 years travelling alone without a family member, government of India personnel on bonafide government duty and passengers travelling with an RTPCR test negative certificate from an ICMR approved laboratory or testing facility, not older than two days (48 hours) before the arrival date.

"Travellers from a red district to an orange district within the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will also have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 test following which they will be under administrative quarantine for 14 days. If tested negative, they will go to home quarantine and if tested positive, sent to a COVID hospital for recovery and treatment," it said. The government has appealed to all the people travelling by road, rail and air to strictly observe the necessary preventive protocols for containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Violation of the instructions will attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act-2005 and other provisions of law," the release said..