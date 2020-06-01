Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry has opened interstate borders but situation to be assessed daily: Home Minister Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:28 IST
Hry has opened interstate borders but situation to be assessed daily: Home Minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday indicated that if the situation demanded curbs could be reimposed on the state's borders, reopened in line with the Centre's fresh guidelines on the exiting coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Vij said that the situation at the borders will be assessed daily.

"The Centre has said there shall be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods. At the same time, they have given the states the right to make their own assessment of the situation and take action based on that," Vij told reporters. "We will assess the situation daily. If the need is felt, we have the right to take action and we will take it," said Vij, who also holds the health department portfolio.

The Haryana government had on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8. Seeking to follow the Centre's guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown, starting June 1, the state government also decided to allow interstate movement of people and goods.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with some of his senior ministers, including Vij, and officials on late Sunday evening and took a call on the Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines, termed as 'Unlock 1.0'. "It was decided in the meeting that there will be no restriction on interstate and interdistrict movements of people and goods," a state government statement had said after the three-hour meeting.

Vij had justified the earlier sealing of the borders with the national capital, saying coronavirus cases in Haryana would have been at par with Delhi had they not taken the step. The Haryana government had maintained that a spurt in infection has been due to rising cases in districts adjoining the national capital owing to the cross-border movement of people from Delhi.

In the fresh guidelines issued on Saturday, the Centre said there shall be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods and no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements. However, the Centre made it clear that if a state or Union Territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of people, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed.

Meanwhile, Vij on Monday also said that the shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. "For shops in market places, it has been decided that they will open daily without any 'left-right' or 'odd-even' system from 9 am to 7 pm and the shops will remain shut for a day as per whatever is their weekly day off," he said.

During the lockdown earlier, shops used to open on the left side of the road on one day and on the right side the other day and shops with odd number were allowed to open on one day while the following day shops having even number would open the other day. The deputy commissioner concerned can, however, impose suitable restrictions in highly congested markets depending on their own assessment. Vij also said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding opening of salons, for wedding functions will be issued soon in the state. He said that guidelines will also be issued soon regarding opening of religious places. Apart from this, home deliveries for restaurants, dhabas will be permitted but they should be done before 9 pm, thereafter no deliveries will be permitted. Vij also said that Health Department teams have been deputed at the railway stations so that all the passengers commuting by trains are medically screened.

He said that in accordance with the instructions of the central government, a curfew would be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in the state. PTI SUN VSD    KJ.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy soccer chief hopes for fans in stadiums before season end

The head of Italys football federation FIGC hopes that some fans can be allowed back into stadiums to watch Serie A matches before the end of the current season. Although the government last week gave permission for Serie A to restart on Ju...

COVID SCIENCE-In-home antibody test shows promise; recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.In-home COVID-19 antibody test shows high accuracy ...

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency

World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has been losing potency. Prof...

Jamia Millia Islamia to digitise rare manuscripts

Jamia Millia Islamia has acquired an overhead scanning device for the digital preservation of rare manuscripts and other archival documents. Made in France, the very high-speed scanner has a capacity to scan a page in less than a second, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020