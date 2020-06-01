Left Menu
Development News Edition

38 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total rises to 2,301

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:34 IST
38 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total rises to 2,301

Punjab continued to record a spike in coronavirus cases as 38 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the state's tally to 2,301. Of the fresh cases, nine were reported in Amritsar, eight in Hoshiarpur, five in Fatehgarh Sahib, four each in Ludhiana and Patiala, two each in Mohali and Bathinda, and one each in SBS Nagar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, as per a medical bulletin.

The source of infection of 10 of these cases was from outside Punjab, it said. With these fresh cases, the state has now seen more than 140 people testing positive for the disease in the past four days.

Thirteen coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of those cured to 2,000, as per the bulletin. There were 257 active cases in the state, it said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 386 cases, followed by 246 in Jalandhar, 197 in Ludhiana, 157 in Tarn Taran, 138 in Gurdaspur, 128 in Hoshiarpur, 122 in Patiala, 113 in Mohali, 103 in SBS Nagar, 96 in Sangrur, 70 in Rupnagar, 66 in Muktsar, 62 each in Faridkot and Moga,  61 in Pathankot, 63 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 49 in Bathinda, 46 in Ferozepur, 44 in Fazilka, 36 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 24 in Barnala, the bulletin stated. Two patients are critical and on ventilator support, it added.

The medical bulletin also revised the death toll down to 44. On Sunday, it had put the number of fatalities at 45. A health official said the death of a Ludhiana-based coronavirus patient was inadvertently recorded twice in the bulletin and therefore, it had now been revised.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy soccer chief hopes for fans in stadiums before season end

The head of Italys football federation FIGC hopes that some fans can be allowed back into stadiums to watch Serie A matches before the end of the current season. Although the government last week gave permission for Serie A to restart on Ju...

COVID SCIENCE-In-home antibody test shows promise; recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.In-home COVID-19 antibody test shows high accuracy ...

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency

World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has been losing potency. Prof...

Jamia Millia Islamia to digitise rare manuscripts

Jamia Millia Islamia has acquired an overhead scanning device for the digital preservation of rare manuscripts and other archival documents. Made in France, the very high-speed scanner has a capacity to scan a page in less than a second, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020