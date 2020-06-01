Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level meeting on preparedness for cyclone 'Nisarga'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), India Meteorological Department (IMD), and Indian Coast Guard on their preparedness for dealing with cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. Later, Shah also held a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra Vijay Rupani and Uddhav Thackeray respectively and Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Praful Patel and assured them all central help in view of the impending cyclone.

The Home Minister asked them to spell out in details the requirements and resources needed to deal with the situation. Meanwhile, NDRF has already deployed 13 teams in Gujarat including two kept as reserve and 16 in Maharashtra including seven teams as a reserve, while one team each was deployed for Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. NDRF is aiding the State governments for the evacuation of people from low lying coastal areas.

The India Meteorological Department informed that the well-marked low-pressure area over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area concentrated into a depression and it is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 12 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the East-Central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. (ANI)