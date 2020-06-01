Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak High Commission officials wanted to extract details of army movements via trains: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:14 IST
Pak High Commission officials wanted to extract details of army movements via trains: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The motive of the two officials of Pakistan High Commission, who were declared 'persona non grata' by India on charges of espionage, was to extract details of movement of Army units through trains by befriending railway staffers, police said on Monday. The two officials, Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir were caught by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police from central Delhi's Karol Bagh while they were obtaining sensitive documents relating to India's security installations from an Indian national in exchange of money, official sources had said on Sunday.

According to the police, during investigation, it has emerged that Hussain operated under several fake identities to lure people working in organizations and departments of his interest. He posed as Gautam, brother of a media person, to establish contact with an individual working in the Indian Railways. He tried to gain his confidence by pretending that he needed information about rail movements for his brother who was supposedly doing a story on the Indian Railways and for which he was willing to pay, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police). However, police said the real motive was to lure and trap the railway staff and then acquire information about movement of Army units and hardware via trains.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs had said, "The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within 24 four hours." Sources had said the officials were working at the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission and confessed during the interrogation that they worked for Pakistani spy agency ISI. The sources had also said that the two officials were handing over Indian currency and an iPhone for providing them the documents.

They had initially claimed that they were Indian nationals and even produced fake Aadhaar cards, the sources had said. In 2016, Delhi Police had busted an espionage racket, involving a Pakistan High Commission staffer, Mehmood Akhtar, who was allegedly involved in getting information about BSF deployments along the Indo-Pak border. He was expelled by India for spying.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro 10 billion government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government, and the European Union. In a statement Monday, the German carrier quot...

U.S. government to send additional help for responding to violent protests -White House

The White House on Monday said additional federal assets will soon be deployed to respond to protests across the country over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.The protests had turned violent in some places, wh...

Report: Small-market teams want in on restart

Resuming the NBA season with the top 22 teams in July remains the most probable option for the league, but ESPN reported several small-market teams want all 30 clubs to be involved in resuming the 2019-2020 season. A formal vote will take p...

COVID-19: Bihar reports 138 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

With 138 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally reached 3,945 in Bihar on Monday while two persons died of the disease, taking the death toll to 23, the state health department said. A statement issued by the department said a casualty each was re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020