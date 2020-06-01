Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 314 to 12,494; death toll 864

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose by 314 to 12,494 on Monday while the death toll went up by 22 to 864, state Health Department said. Ahmedabad also reported recovery of 790 patients, the highest single-day rise so far, among the total 861 recoveries reported from across the state, it said.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has identified 46 "micro containment" areas within the city where lockdown restrictions will continue to be in force. It said about 70,000 people fall under these areas, which will be revised periodically on the basis of the number of COVID-19 cases.

The civic body has also issued new ceiling rates for private hospitals, where it has requisitioned 50 per cent of the total beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The ceiling rates have been slashed further by 10 per cent and 5 per cent forwards, HDU, isolation, and ICU, and ventilation, isolation, and ICU combined facilities, following the order of the Gujarat High Court.

The revised rate stands at Rs 9,000 per day for a private bed, Rs 12,600 per day for high dependency unit (HDU), Rs 18,050 per day for isolation and ICU, and Rs 21,850 per day for ventilation, isolation, and ICU combined, it said.