Left Menu
Development News Edition

It is for India and China to resolve eastern Ladakh dispute bilaterally: Australia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:30 IST
It is for India and China to resolve eastern Ladakh dispute bilaterally: Australia
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikkipidia

As Indian and Chinese troops remained engaged in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh, Australia on Monday said it was for India and China to resolve the row bilaterally and there was no role for any other country. At the same time, Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell said his government is concerned over the growing Chinese assertiveness in South China Sea as well as China's plan to enforce a security law in Hong Kong notwithstanding the widespread protests by its citizens.

"The issue is for China and India to resolve bilaterally. It is not an issue for Australia or any other country," he told reporters during an online media briefing when asked about the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. He said issues around borders or territorial disputes are matters which are usually resolved bilaterally between the parties involved.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a bitter standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in mountainous eastern Ladakh for close to four weeks. Both the countries are holding talks at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute. Last week, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between India and China to end the face-off. However, both India and China rejected the offer, saying they have bilateral mechanisms to resolve the dispute.

O'Farrell said India and Australia were aiming to boost cooperation in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. China has been fast expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, triggering concern in various countries of the region and beyond.

The Australian envoy indicated that ways to boost cooperation between Australia and India in Indo-Pacific may figure during the online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday. O'Farrell also said that the quadrilateral coalition among India, the US, Australia, and Japan has been an effective forum in dealing with issues relating to the Indo-Pacific region.

"The Quad has been a very useful forum to coordinate common approaches relating to maritime security," he said. In November 2017, the four countries gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" coalition to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

The US has been pushing for a greater role for India in the Indo-Pacific which is seen by many countries as an effort to contain China's growing clout in the region. Asked whether Australian companies operating in China were looking at shifting base to India in the wake of the global criticism of Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic, O'Farrell did not give a direct reply.

"I think India has reasons to be confident about achieving the goals it has set out, and of course, in part, those goals will flow from what has happened as a result of COVID-19. Equally, it will also flow from the implementation of reforms the government of India has announced," he said. On India-Australia bilateral ties, the envoy said a mutual logistics support agreement for deeper defence cooperation as well as a number of other agreements are expected to be finalized at the online summit between Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart on Thursday.

"In the virtual summit between the two leaders, you will see the Australia-India relationship reaching a historic high, matched by an ambitious agenda by both countries on what we can achieve in the future," he told a group of journalists at an online briefing. O'Farrell said the focus of the talks will be to boost cooperation in areas like public health, education, science and technology cooperation, cybersecurity and critical technology and defense.

"Over the past months and years, we have seen India and Australia work even more closely together on shared goals particularly in contributing to a more secure, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said. O'Farrell said further enhancing bilateral maritime security as well as expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region would be the other key issues for talks.

On declining economic growth rate in India in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the envoy said he was optimistic about the Indian and Australian economies. "We have some of the wealthiest funds in the world and India is looking for foreign direct investment. There is a synergy between us," he said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro 10 billion government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government, and the European Union. In a statement Monday, the German carrier quot...

U.S. government to send additional help for responding to violent protests -White House

The White House on Monday said additional federal assets will soon be deployed to respond to protests across the country over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.The protests had turned violent in some places, wh...

Report: Small-market teams want in on restart

Resuming the NBA season with the top 22 teams in July remains the most probable option for the league, but ESPN reported several small-market teams want all 30 clubs to be involved in resuming the 2019-2020 season. A formal vote will take p...

COVID-19: Bihar reports 138 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

With 138 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally reached 3,945 in Bihar on Monday while two persons died of the disease, taking the death toll to 23, the state health department said. A statement issued by the department said a casualty each was re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020