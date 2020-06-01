Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more die in UP as infection count rises to 8,361

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:51 IST
Five more die in UP as infection count rises to 8,361

The coronavirus fatality count touched 222 with five fresh deaths in Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 296 more cases surfaced, taking the infection tally to 8,361 in the state. According to a health bulletin, two deaths were reported from Meerut and one each from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow and Aligarh.

Of the 296 fresh COVID-19 cases, the maximum 27 were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, followed by 24 from Sant Kabir Nagar, 17 from Basti and 16 from Azamgarh, the bulletin said, adding that the number of infected people has touched 8,361. There are 3,109 active cases now and the state's recovery rate is 59.71 per cent, it said, adding that 5,030 patients have been discharged from hospitals. Of the 222 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the state, Agra leads the tally with 41 fatalities, followed by Meerut, where 29 people have died of the infection. Sixteen deaths have been reported from Aligarh, 13 from Firozabad and 11 from Kanpur Nagar. State's Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said efforts are being made to increase the testing capacity in the state. To increase the capacity, testing machines are being made available in every district, Prasad said. He said they have traced 1,027 workers who returned from other states and have symptoms of coronavirus. “Their samples are being tested,” he said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wildlife groups pressure Big Pharma to curb crab blood addiction

Wildlife advocates are pushing drugmakers to curb the use of horseshoe crab blood by switching to a synthetic alternative for safety tests, including those needed before a COVID-19 vaccine can be used on humans. Fishermen net hundreds of th...

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro 10 billion government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government, and the European Union. In a statement Monday, the German carrier quot...

U.S. government to send additional help for responding to violent protests -White House

The White House on Monday said additional federal assets will soon be deployed to respond to protests across the country over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.The protests had turned violent in some places, wh...

Report: Small-market teams want in on restart

Resuming the NBA season with the top 22 teams in July remains the most probable option for the league, but ESPN reported several small-market teams want all 30 clubs to be involved in resuming the 2019-2020 season. A formal vote will take p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020