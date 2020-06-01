Five more die in UP as infection count rises to 8,361

The coronavirus fatality count touched 222 with five fresh deaths in Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 296 more cases surfaced, taking the infection tally to 8,361 in the state. According to a health bulletin, two deaths were reported from Meerut and one each from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow and Aligarh.

Of the 296 fresh COVID-19 cases, the maximum 27 were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, followed by 24 from Sant Kabir Nagar, 17 from Basti and 16 from Azamgarh, the bulletin said, adding that the number of infected people has touched 8,361. There are 3,109 active cases now and the state's recovery rate is 59.71 per cent, it said, adding that 5,030 patients have been discharged from hospitals. Of the 222 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the state, Agra leads the tally with 41 fatalities, followed by Meerut, where 29 people have died of the infection. Sixteen deaths have been reported from Aligarh, 13 from Firozabad and 11 from Kanpur Nagar. State's Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said efforts are being made to increase the testing capacity in the state. To increase the capacity, testing machines are being made available in every district, Prasad said. He said they have traced 1,027 workers who returned from other states and have symptoms of coronavirus. “Their samples are being tested,” he said.