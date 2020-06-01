Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many institutions set up on subsidised land in R'than not giving benefits to people: Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:11 IST
Many institutions set up on subsidised land in R'than not giving benefits to people: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan government has started a probe to identify the institutions which were allotted land at subsidized rates but have not extended benefits to common people, state Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Monday. The action comes after government received complaints that some hospitals which were allotted land on concessional rates are not providing proper care to COVID-19 patients, he said.

There will also be an inquiry into the land allocations to schools that are reluctant to give proper benefits to the eligible students, the minister said. In this regard, the state government has asked officials to prepare a list of all the social, religious, charitable institutions, and trusts, schools, and hospitals that have taken land at a subsidized rate, Dhariwal said.

All urban bodies, urban improvement trusts, development authorities, and housing board have been instructed to provide a list of land allocations and its purpose, he said. Dhariwal said the Urban Development Department will investigate whether the conditions laid down at the time of land allocation have been violated by the social, religious, or charitable institutions and trusts, schools, and hospitals.

The land is given to these institutions under the Land Allocation Policy, 2015, however, complaints are often received that they do not provide concessions and facilities to various sections of the society as per the stipulated conditions, the minister said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-In-home antibody test shows promise; recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.In-home COVID-19 antibody test shows high accuracy ...

Wildlife groups pressure Big Pharma to curb crab blood addiction

Wildlife advocates are pushing drugmakers to curb the use of horseshoe crab blood by switching to a synthetic alternative for safety tests, including those needed before a COVID-19 vaccine can be used on humans. Fishermen net hundreds of th...

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro 10 billion government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government, and the European Union. In a statement Monday, the German carrier quot...

U.S. government to send additional help for responding to violent protests -White House

The White House on Monday said additional federal assets will soon be deployed to respond to protests across the country over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.The protests had turned violent in some places, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020