Many institutions set up on subsidised land in R'than not giving benefits to people: Minister

Rajasthan government has started a probe to identify the institutions which were allotted land at subsidized rates but have not extended benefits to common people, state Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Monday. The action comes after government received complaints that some hospitals which were allotted land on concessional rates are not providing proper care to COVID-19 patients, he said.

There will also be an inquiry into the land allocations to schools that are reluctant to give proper benefits to the eligible students, the minister said. In this regard, the state government has asked officials to prepare a list of all the social, religious, charitable institutions, and trusts, schools, and hospitals that have taken land at a subsidized rate, Dhariwal said.

All urban bodies, urban improvement trusts, development authorities, and housing board have been instructed to provide a list of land allocations and its purpose, he said. Dhariwal said the Urban Development Department will investigate whether the conditions laid down at the time of land allocation have been violated by the social, religious, or charitable institutions and trusts, schools, and hospitals.

The land is given to these institutions under the Land Allocation Policy, 2015, however, complaints are often received that they do not provide concessions and facilities to various sections of the society as per the stipulated conditions, the minister said.