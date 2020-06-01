Left Menu
Cyclone Nisarga will have negotiable wind speed but evacuation from coastal areas being carried out: NDRF DG

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Monday said the cyclone 'Nisarga' will have negotiable wind speed but the evacuation of people will start from the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat as a precautionary measure.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:25 IST
NDRF Director General SN Pradhan. Image Credit: ANI

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Monday said the cyclone 'Nisarga' will have negotiable wind speed but the evacuation of people will start from the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat as a precautionary measure. "Nisarga is a severe cyclone. We are expecting a wind speed of 90-100 kph, which I think is negotiable. Still, as a precautionary measure, we are going to start the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of the two states soon," said Pradhan.

NDRF has already deployed 13 teams in Gujarat including two kept as reserve and 16 in Maharashtra including seven teams as a reserve. One team each was deployed for Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. NDRF is aiding the state governments for the evacuation of people from low lying coastal areas. The India Meteorological Department has informed the well-marked low-pressure area over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area concentrated into a depression, which is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 12 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the East-Central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. (ANI)

