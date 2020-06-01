Delhi govt prepares for worst, asks DMs to identify locations for extra beds, burial grounds for COVID patients

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday asked all district magistrates to plan in advance for enhancing the capacity of patient beds for COVID-19 patients by identifying indoor air-conditioned locations, preferably large multipurpose halls, and also identify additional cremation/burial grounds. "In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi, it is imperative to plan in advance for enhancing the capacity of patient beds and also to identify additional cremation/burial grounds," Rajesh Goyal, Additional CEO, DDMA wrote to the DMs.

"It is requested to identify and provide indoor air-conditioned locations, preferably large multipurpose halls/banquet halls/indoor stadiums, etc for putting up extra beds for COVID-19 patients along with the capacity of each such location. Locations of cremation/burial grounds away from residential areas are also requested to be provided," he added. The magistrates have been urged to provide information by 4 pm on June 3. (ANI)