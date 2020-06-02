Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai airport caters to 391 flights, more than 42,000 passengers in 1st-week after flight resumption

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) catered to 391 domestic flights, with 196 departures and 195 arrivals, and 42,503 passengers in last one week, officials said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:44 IST
Mumbai airport caters to 391 flights, more than 42,000 passengers in 1st-week after flight resumption
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) catered to 391 domestic flights, with 196 departures and 195 arrivals, and 42,503 passengers in last one week, officials said. A total of 42,503 passengers, comprising 31,665 at departure and 10,838 at arrival, travelled through Mumbai's international airport.

The domestic air travel resumed on May 25, following the directives issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Mumbai airport operates 25 commercial passenger flight movements, said the officials, with the highest passenger load capacity on Mumbai-Delhi route with 8,130 passengers in the last one week.

"Starting today, GoAir started its operations from CSMIA with three departure and three arrival flight on the Patna, Lucknow, and Varanasi route carrying 320 passengers at arrivals and 538 passengers at departures from CSMIA," said airport officials. CSMIA was operating to 14 sectors until Wednesday and saw two sectors, Kolkata and Rajkot, added on Thursday, the officials added. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leclanché announces strategic company reorganization along with an Industrial Partnership Agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership

Eneris Group to make direct investments totaling up to CHF 95 million in two manufacturing JVs and a Technology License Agreement Eneris to provide up to CHF 42 million in working capital loans and make investments in excess of CHF 53 mil...

Australian PM accepts G7 invitation during call with Trump

Australia will accept an invitation to attend a Group of Seven G7 nations meeting, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Trump said last week he will postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold ...

Mexico president kicks off 'new normal' phase amid pandemic

Amid a pandemic and a brewing tropical storm, Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador kicked off Mexicos return to a new normal Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restr...

Hong Kong leader calls out "double standards" on national security, points to U.S.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments of double standards in their reaction to Beijings plans to impose national security laws on the city, pointing to anti-police brutality protests in the United States. In her first publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020