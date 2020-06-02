Labourer hangs himself from tree in UP

A labourer, who returned from Ahmedabad recently, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at a village here, police said on Tuesday. The body of Ram Bahadur, 42, was found hanging from the tree in Budvan village here, Station House Officer, Khaga, Satyendra Singh said.

He said the migrant labourer had returned from Ahmedbad on May 14 and was quarantined at a tubewell shed near forest area. "Initial probe suggested that Ram Bahadur was a drunkard due to which he committed suicide. We are awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death," the SHO added.

Ram Bahadur's brother-in-law Sarvesh has alleged that he was killed and hanged from a tree as he protested a love affair of a woman of his family. Police is probing the matter.