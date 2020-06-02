Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labourer hangs himself from tree in UP

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 02-06-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:16 IST
Labourer hangs himself from tree in UP

A labourer, who returned from Ahmedabad recently, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at a village here, police said on Tuesday. The body of Ram Bahadur, 42, was found hanging from the tree in Budvan village here, Station House Officer, Khaga, Satyendra Singh said.

He said the migrant labourer had returned from Ahmedbad on May 14 and was quarantined at a tubewell shed near forest area. "Initial probe suggested that Ram Bahadur was a drunkard due to which he committed suicide. We are awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death," the SHO added.

Ram Bahadur's brother-in-law Sarvesh has alleged that he was killed and hanged from a tree as he protested a love affair of a woman of his family. Police is probing the matter.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana: Defence Ministry resumes all services, says Matshidiso Bokole

Botswanas Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Justice, and Security, Matshidiso Bokole has said that all departments that fall under her ministry have resumed services, according to a news report by Daily News.Speaking at a pres...

Manipur reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, state count at 85

Manipur reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of corona patients to 85. As per the State government, out of 85 coronavirus cases in the state, 74 are active.Both the patients are being shifted to COVID-19 care f...

COVID-19 outbreaks may be seasonal, scientists say

A one per cent decrease in atmospheric humidity may increase the number of COVID-19 cases by six per cent, according to a study which draws a link between the local climate and transmission of the novel coronavirus. The study, published in ...

'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar brings 'one wish for Earth' campaign on World Environment Day

In an attempt to spread awareness about the current environmental issues, actor Bhumi Pednekar through her Climate Warrior initiative has launched the one wish for Earth campaign. Pednekar has announced the one wish for Earth challenge thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020