2 deaths, 171 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Two deaths and 171 more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, as per information provided by the state Health Department.

Out of the 171 new COVID-19 cases, 70 have been reported from Bharatpur, 34 from Jaipur, 23 from Jhalawar, 12 from Jodhpur, 10 each from Alwar, and Kota, four each from Dausa and Jhunjhunu, two from Churu and one each from Dholpur and Tonk.

According to the Rajasthan Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 9,271, including 201 deaths.