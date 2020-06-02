Left Menu
82 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra, state tally reaches 3,200

Out of 12,613 samples, as many as 82 tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 3,200, said the sate COVID Nodal Officer.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:07 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Out of 12,613 samples, as many as 82 tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 3,200, said the sate COVID Nodal Officer. Currently, there are 927 active cases in Andhra Pradesh.

In the past 24 hours, 40 persons have been discharged and the total number of discharged persons so far stands at 2,209. In the past 24 hours, no death has been reported. The death toll stands at 64 so far.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

