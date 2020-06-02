82 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra, state tally reaches 3,200

Out of 12,613 samples, as many as 82 tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 3,200, said the sate COVID Nodal Officer. Currently, there are 927 active cases in Andhra Pradesh.

In the past 24 hours, 40 persons have been discharged and the total number of discharged persons so far stands at 2,209. In the past 24 hours, no death has been reported. The death toll stands at 64 so far.