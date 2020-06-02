J-K: Vehicular movement increases, some shops reopen in Srinagar amid #Unlock1

The vehicular movement increased on Tuesday in different parts of Srinagar, following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown - Unlock 1 - in all areas except the containment zones. Some shops also reopened in the city following relaxations, and the locals have appreciated the government's decision of easing the lockdown restrictions.

Shaukat Hamid, a local said, "There have been certain relaxations and it is a very nice step. At the ground level, people were facing a lot of problems, especially poor people and daily wagers. We too have to be careful and take necessary precautionary measures and follow guidelines by the government." With 155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the total number of patients stands at 2,601 including 1,624 active cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)