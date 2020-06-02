Left Menu
Deadline to add Healthy Homes Standards statement in tenancy deals extended 

The Standards are phasing in new rules which landlords will need to meet in relation to heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture ingress, draught stopping and drainage.

Updated: 02-06-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:00 IST
"Further delays are likely during Alert Level 2 due to backlogs caused by the lockdown. That's why Cabinet has agreed to delay the requirement until 1 December 2020," Kris Faafoi said.

The deadline for landlords to include detailed information in their tenancy agreements about how their property meets the Healthy Homes Standards, so tenants can see the home they are renting is compliant, has been extended from 1 July 2020 to 1 December 2020.

The Healthy Homes Standards became law on 1 July 2019. The Standards are phasing in new rules which landlords will need to meet in relation to heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture ingress, draught stopping and drainage.

The next step of the phase-in was to have landlords provide tenants with a statement of compliance providing information on if and how their rental property complies with the Healthy Homes Standards.

But COVID-19 has constrained landlords' ability to meet this compliance by 1 July.

"In order to complete a compliance statement, landlords need access to their rental properties and to allow tradespeople to complete inspections to determine the level of compliance. However, restrictions to property access during COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 and 4 have limited landlords' ability to undertake this activity," Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi said.

"Further delays are likely during Alert Level 2 due to backlogs caused by the lockdown. That's why Cabinet has agreed to delay the requirement until 1 December 2020," Kris Faafoi said.

The extended deadline will not affect any of the dates by which rental properties have to comply with the Healthy Homes Standards. The delayed deadline only refers to the requirement for a detailed statement of current compliance. The remaining deadlines are not being changed.

"Moving the deadline to 1 December 2020 will mean new tenancies beginning over the summer period in December and February can be incorporated into the statement of the compliance process.

"Ensuring all New Zealanders have warm, dry homes is one of the most important public health changes this Government is making, and the Healthy Homes Standards are making a significant improvement to the quality of rental homes and the wellbeing of New Zealanders," Mr Faafoi said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has developed a template for landlords to use for their statement of compliance. This template is available on the Tenancy Services website – www.tenancy.govt.nz.

The Healthy Homes Standards compliance timeline:

1 July 2021 – From this date, private landlords must ensure that their rental properties comply with the healthy home standards within 90 days of any new tenancy.

1 July 2021 – All boarding houses must comply with healthy home standards.

1 July 2023 – All Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities (state) houses and registered Community Housing Providers houses must comply with the healthy home standards.

1 July 2024 – All rental homes must comply with healthy home standards.

Tenancy Services can provide clarification around tenancy rules and laws.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

