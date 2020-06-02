Left Menu
Development News Edition

33 teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat in view of 'Nisarga': NDRF DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:11 IST
33 teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat in view of 'Nisarga': NDRF DG

Thirty-three NDRF teams have been deployed in the coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat in view of the impending Cyclone Nisarga, the chief of the federal contingency force said on Tuesday. In a video message, NDRF Director General (DG) S N Pradhan said, "Gujarat and Maharashtra have 11 and 10 teams respectively and they are being deployed in the coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea".

On Gujarat's request, five more teams are being airlifted to the state from Punjab, he said. Gujarat will have a total of 17 NDRF teams, including two on standby, and neighbouring Maharashtra 16 teams, including six on standby, he said.

"This will constitute a total of 33 teams in the two states," the officer said. An NDRF team has a strength of about 45 personnel and each unit is equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and a small basic medical unit.

Pradhan said the teams on ground have begun the process of evacuation and have launched an awareness drive among the locals. "Although this is not an extremely severe cyclone, all precautions are being taken with the basic principle in mind that while we expect the best, we must prepare for the worst," he said.

Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is expected to hit Gujarat and Maharashtra on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department had said that the cyclone is expected to cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3.  When the cyclone crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it will have a speed of 105-110 kmph and heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra, the IMD had said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump criticised for St. John's photo-op amid protests

US President Donald Trump had to face widespread criticism after he stood outside St John church in Washington for minutes holding a Bible in his right hand on Monday -- just after police cleared his route from protesters demonstrating peac...

Markets reopen in Pakistan despite surging Covid cases

Buckling under the business communitys pressure and to keep the economy running, the Punjab government has allowed the opening of all markets, bazaars, shopping malls, and other businesses five days a week with longer working hours despite ...

Security of Delhi CRPF camps stepped up after Intel note warning of attack

By Ankur Sharma As terrorists continue to target security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a fresh intelligence alert has been issued claiming of a possible terror attack in Delhi on the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF.Terrorists of the vario...

Rajnath Singh, French Minister agree to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces, Ms Florence Parly today. They discussed matters of mutual concern including COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020