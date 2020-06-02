Rajnath Singh, French Minister agree to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces, Ms Florence Parly today. They discussed matters of mutual concern including COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen the Bilateral Defence Cooperation between India and France. Both Ministers appreciated the efforts made by Armed Forces of India and France in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

France reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring timely delivery of Rafale Aircraft despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raksha Mantri welcomed French Chairmanship of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) from 2020 to 2022. The two Ministers agreed to work together to fulfil the India-France Joint Strategic Vision on the Indian Ocean Region of 2018.

(With Inputs from PIB)