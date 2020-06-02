Another Mumbai policeman dies of COVID-19; state toll 29

Another Mumbai policeman dies of COVID-19; state toll 29PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:49 IST
An Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of the police personnel having succumbed to the viral infection in Mumbai to 19 and in Maharashtra to 29, an official said. The ASI breathed his last at Sion hospital here where he was admitted on Thursday.
"The ASI, who was attached to general department of Santacruz police station, died due to coronvirus infection on Tuesday," Santacruz police station senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar told PTI. Meanwhile, the official said the deceased was a resident of Dharavi-Koliwada, one of the containment zones in Mumbai, and is survived by his wife and two children.
