Nitin Gadkari announces development of new Greenfield expressway to Amritsar

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari today announced the development of a new Greenfield connectivity to Amritsar City from Nakodar via Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib as part of Delhi-Amritsar Expressway. He said the road from Amritsar to Gurdaspur would also be fully developed and made completely signal free. With this, traffic would have the option to travel to Gurdaspur onwards from Nakodar, i.e. via Amritsar or via Kartarpur. The Minister said this greenfield alignment will not only provide shortest and alternate express connectivity to Amritsar city but also to other religious centres of Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib as well as the recently developed Dera Baba Nanak/Kartarpur Sahib International Corridor in Punjab.

Shri Gadkari informed that with this expressway, travel time from Amritsar to Delhi International airport would reduce to about four hours from the present about eight hours. He said this would fulfil one of the long-standing demands of the people of Punjab. The first phase of the expressway would involve an investment of about Rs 25,000 crore.

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has taken up development of Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The alignment of the expressway was firmed up in January 2019 and the process of land acquisition was initiated. Recently, the issue of alignment of Expressway to Amritsar has been taken up by the Minister of Food Processing Industries Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and the Minister of State (I/C) Civil Aviation, Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri with the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari. The issue was also raised by Shri Shwait Malik, MP (Rajya Sabha), Shri Gurjit Singh Aujla, MP (Lok Sabha), Govt. of Punjab, Sikh organisations and other public representatives.

It may be pointed out that Govt. of J&K had initially proposed Delhi-Katra Expressway. However, the Union Minister for RT&H Shri Gadkari had envisaged that the proposed expressway would pass through Amritsar looking at religious importance of the city, where over four million tourists visit every year, and hence conceived Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway under Bharatmala.

In order to discuss and resolve the issue of alignment to Amritsar, a VC meeting was held under Chairmanship of Shri Nitin Gadkari today, which was attended by the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amrinder Singh, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of State (I/C) Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS (I/C) MoDoNER Dr Jitender Singh, MoS (RT&H) Gen V. K. Singh, Shri Shwait Malik, MP (Rajya Sabha), Shri Gurjeet Singh Aujala, MP (Lok Sabha) and Shri Anil Joshi, Ex Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Punjab. Secretary MoRT&H, Chairman NHAI and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

It is reiterated that Amritsar city was always an integral part of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. From the beginning, Expressway was proposed as a combination of Greenfield and Brownfield alignment in two phases.

Shri Gadkari also requested Govt. of Punjab to provide requisite support to NHAI to expedite Land acquisition for a proposed expressway in the State of Punjab.

(With Inputs from PIB)