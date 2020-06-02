Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beauty parlours, saloons, spas told to collect Aadhaar, mobile numbers of customers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:25 IST
Beauty parlours, saloons, spas told to collect Aadhaar, mobile numbers of customers

Hairdressing in saloons and beauty parlours in Tamil Nadu will require Aadhar card with the state government making it mandatory on the part of service providers to collect details, including the unique ID number, from customers as part of preventive measures against COVID- 19. According to the standard operating procedure for saloons, beauty parlours and spas, they have to maintain record of name, address, Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers of the customers.

The measure is aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate contact tracing, official sources said. While saloons and beauty parlours were allowed to operate in all other parts of the state from May 24, the government permitted them in Chennai police limits from Monday, when the "Unlock 1" phase began.

Principal Secretary Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Commissioner J Radhakrishnan has instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and all district collectors to direct the establishments to keep a record of all their customers and take other appropriate steps to contain the spread of the virus. Accordingly, a seven-page SOP for owners and workers of these establishments, issued on Monday, makes it mandatory for the establishments to ensure facilities for hand washing with soap or provide hand sanitiser to the customers and employees.

Employees should wear hand gloves and face masks and must wash their hands before attending to customers. Blades should not be reused and napkins given to customers should be disposed of safely. Headbands and towels one used for a customer should not be reused before washing.

The SOP also said owners should not allow employees having cold, cough or fever symptoms from working and ask them to approach a doctor immediately. Only 50 per cent of the seats should be occupied at a time and markings for queues were necessary to avoid crowding, it added.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Following are foreign top stories at 1700 hrs

FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-Americans custodial death Washington President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary acti...

COVID-19: Delhi returnee tests positive in Arunachal Pradesh

A 36-year-old woman who had returned to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Lohit district, where the first positive case was detected on April 1, a health official said. With this, the total number of no...

Lakhs of farmers put on high alert over locust attack as Odisha identifies nine vulnerable dists

The Odisha government has identified nine districts vulnerable to possible locust invasion, and has put the farmers and the agriculture department on high alert, officials said on Tuesday. Most of the districts bordering Andhra Pradesh, Chh...

Motor racing-Reaction to revised Formula One calendar

Formula One announced on Tuesday it would start its delayed season in Austria on July 5 with eight races in Europe over the space of 10 weeks. It will be the first time Austrias Red Bull Ring has hosted a season-opener. Races will also be h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020