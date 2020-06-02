Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Delhi Corona' app launched, to give info about bed availability

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:41 IST
'Delhi Corona' app launched, to give info about bed availability

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an app named 'Delhi Corona' that will give information to patients about the availability of beds in private and government hospitals. He said that if the patients are unable to get a bed despite the app showing availability at a hospital, they can call on helpline number 1031 and special secretary (health) will ensure they are given a bed.

Kejriwal said the app will fill the information gap that exists regarding availability of facilities for novel coronavirus patients. "There are many places where coronavirus has spread in a big way. There were shortage of beds, ventilators and ICUs, leading to a large number of deaths," he said in an online briefing.

"In Delhi, cases are increasing, but we have made sufficient arrangements for ventilators and beds in hospitals. We are several steps ahead of coronavirus," the chief minister said. According to Kejriwal, 6,731 beds are available in private and government hospitals, out of which 4,100 are vacant.

"People are not aware about it," he said, adding, "we are launching an app today and it has details of all the beds, ventilators and ICUs available at private and government hospitals." It will be updated updated twice during the day at 10 am and 6 pm, he added. Kejriwal said if the app showed that a bed was available at a hospital but the facility refuses admission, the patient could call the government helpline number 1031 and register a complaint.

The Health Department Special Secretary will ensure that the person gets a bed, Kejriwal said. "Only 2,600 people needed to be admitted at hospital out of more than 20,000 patients," he said. "If the hospital tells after examination that you that can be treated at home, please listen to them." The government has deployed a team that will be in touch with the patients during home isolation and, if they become serious, it will ensure that they get a bed.

In an online briefing last week, Kejriwal had announced that the government will be launching an app to inform people about the status and availability of beds and ventilators in hospitals..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

German minister hopes "legitimate" U.S. protests will have an impact

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described as understandable and legitimate protests spreading across the United States following the death of a black man in police custody, adding that authorities there must act to support press freedom....

Violence against journalists covering George Floyd protests in US cities increase

Dozens of journalists covering the protests in US cities over the death of African American man George Floyd have claimed that they have been beaten, chased and even shot at. There have been at least 100 reports of violence against journali...

Uber resumes airport transportation service in Chennai

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has resumed services in the city enabling riders reach airport following the resumption of domestic air service in the country. Riders would be able to access UberGo, Premier and...

Following are foreign top stories at 1700 hrs

FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-Americans custodial death Washington President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020