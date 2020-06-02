Cyclone Nisarga likely to make landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug on June 3: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow with the wind speed expected to be around 100Kmph.

"Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow. At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be 100Kmph. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik are expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow," said Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and air pollution monitoring unit, IMD, Pune.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast during next 48 hours. (ANI)