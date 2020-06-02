INLD MLA Abhay Chautala sits on dharna demanding payment of dues to farmers

Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Singh Chautala sat on a dharna in Sirsa on Tuesday, demanding that the state government clear outstanding payments of farmers for procuring their wheat and mustard crops. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his symbolic dharna, the party's lone legislator said farmers felt cheated.

"The government makes tall claims but the reality is that wheat farmers have got only Rs 1,600 crore payment so far, which is just 10 per cent of the total, while the rest is due. An amount of Rs 700 crore is also due to be paid to mustard farmers," he said. On Chautala's dharna, Home Minister Anil Vij said, "He has full rights to raise any issue, but MHA has not given permission to start any political and other such activities. He is a wise MLA and he should understand this." The INLD MLA also warned of an agitation if the entire payment is not cleared over the next few days.

Chautala demanded that the government should pay interest to the farmers for payments delayed beyond four days. The government claims it will clear farmers' payments within 72 hours, but if it fails to do so, it should pay an interest on the delayed payment, he said.