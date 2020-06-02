Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj:19 teams of NDRF and SDRF deployed, mass evacuation begins

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:05 IST
Guj:19 teams of NDRF and SDRF deployed, mass evacuation begins
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the IMD predicting that cyclone 'Nisarga' will turn into a "severe cyclonic storm" by Wednesday afternoon and bringing gusty winds with heavy rains in south Gujarat, the government has started evacuating over 78,000 people from four districts located near the coastline and deployed 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF, officials have said. While 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at different locations, five more teams of the NDRF will arrive soon.

"A total of 78,971 persons living near the seashore in Valsad, Surat, Navsari, and Bharuch districts will be shifted to safer locations. 1,727 villagers have already been shifted," Gujarat Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. 140 buildings have been identified as temporary shelters for evacuees in these four districts.

Patel said rescue teams have been given PPE kits in view of the coronavirus pandemic and they have also been directed to take precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing and providing masks to evacuees at rescue shelters. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday indicated that the cyclonic storm might not make landfall on the Gujarat coast.

"However, it will bring gusty winds coupled with heavy rainfall in the coastal belt," state MeT centre director Jayanta Sarkar said. As per an IMD release, the deep depression over east-central Arabian Sea is currently located around 670 kms away from Surat and it may intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours.

"In the subsequent 12 hours, it will turn into a severe cyclonic storm and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug of Maharashtra during the afternoon of June 3, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph," it said. Sarkar said that as per the present predictions, the cyclone will make a landfall near Alibaug, located between north Maharashtra and south Gujarat.

"Though the cyclone will not cross south Gujarat, it will leave its impact in the form of gusty winds and heavy rainfall in south Gujarat," said Sarkar. He said fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea and ports have been asked to hoist the warning signals.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday held a meeting with senior officials and took stock of the preparedness of the administration.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag, Sameer for Arjuna Award

The Badminton Association of India on Tuesday recommended the names of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award. Satwik and Chirag have taken the Indian doubles game to unprecedented heights as they have...

First results from UK's Recovery COVID-19 drug trial expected in early July

The first results from the worlds largest randomised trial of drugs to treat COVID-19 patients could be available in early July, one of the scientists leading the UK-based study called Recovery said on Tuesday.The first data from the study,...

Loud explosion heard in diplomatic district of Kabul-police

A loud explosion was heard on Tuesday in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, which is home to many embassies and foreign representative offices, setting off alarms, Reuters journalists and the Kabul police said.A police officer said initial...

Gal Gadot, Rihanna, others join 'Blackout Tuesday' in response to George Floyd death

Stars from the Hollywood entertainment industry observed Blackout Tuesday today as a message of solidarity in response to the death of a George Floyd in the United States. Actors including Gal Gadot and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart posted a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020