Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unable to repay debt, Delhi man tries to commit suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:13 IST
Unable to repay debt, Delhi man tries to commit suicide

Deep in debt, a 43-year-old property dealer in Delhi's Kanjhawala area tried to commit suicide by setting his car on fire so that it would look like an accident and his family could get the insurance claim for his death, police said on Tuesday. However, the man, Deepak Dabas, stepped out of the car as soon as the fire began to engulf the vehicle. After this, he walked all the way to Haridwar and was brought back home by police, they said.

On May 15, police received information about a burnt car in Kanjhawala area. Dabas, the owner of the car, was found missing. His family members lodged a complaint alleging he had been abducted, a senior police officer said. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the victim had taken loans to the tune of over Rs 1 crore, the police said.

"On May 19, it came to police's notice that Rs 2,500 had been withdrawn using Dabas' debit card from an ATM in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. On Monday, police got a tip-off that the victim was in Haridwar and had boarded a train for Delhi in the morning. He was found travelling on the train and brought back to Delhi, he said.

Dabas told police during interrogation that he used to borrow money and further lend it on higher interest, Mishra said. He planned to end his life in a way that would look like an accident so that his family could get the insurance claim for his death, the officer said.

Dabas poured diesel on his car and set it on fire. As soon as the fire started to spread, he stepped out of the vehicle. Then, he walked for five days to reach Haridwar, the police said. He decided to head back home after he ran out of money, they said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag, Sameer for Arjuna Award

The Badminton Association of India on Tuesday recommended the names of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award. Satwik and Chirag have taken the Indian doubles game to unprecedented heights as they have...

First results from UK's Recovery COVID-19 drug trial expected in early July

The first results from the worlds largest randomised trial of drugs to treat COVID-19 patients could be available in early July, one of the scientists leading the UK-based study called Recovery said on Tuesday.The first data from the study,...

Loud explosion heard in diplomatic district of Kabul-police

A loud explosion was heard on Tuesday in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, which is home to many embassies and foreign representative offices, setting off alarms, Reuters journalists and the Kabul police said.A police officer said initial...

Gal Gadot, Rihanna, others join 'Blackout Tuesday' in response to George Floyd death

Stars from the Hollywood entertainment industry observed Blackout Tuesday today as a message of solidarity in response to the death of a George Floyd in the United States. Actors including Gal Gadot and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart posted a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020